Thiago Alves Scouting Report
Vitals
5’9″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)
68″ reach, Orthodox
October 3, 1983
Record
22-11 (UFC: 14-8)
Current Streak
1 straight win
Training
Brown Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Muay Thai champion
Championships Held
None
Strengths
– very experienced
– very well coached – American Top Team
– explosive striker – over half his wins are via (T)KO
– devastating kicks
– very powerful & physically strong
– among most knockdowns landed in UFC history
– great chin – has only been (T)KO’d twice in his career
Weaknesses
– undersized for a welterweight
– below average reach
– very injury prone
– on the wrong side of 30
– been busted for diuretic use
– had trouble cutting down to 170 pounds in past
– best years are behind him
– tends to lose when up against elite competition
– susceptible to submissions
Synopsis
Things haven’t gone quite as planned for The Pitbull since the peak of his career, his UFC 100 title shot against Georges St-Pierre. Now finally healthy, does he have enough left in the tank to climb up the welterweight ladder again?
