Tito Ortiz Career Earnings

(UFC & Bellator only – doesn’t include PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses; data only available from UFC 46 onward)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 47 – Apr 2/04 – L (Liddell) – $125,000

UFC 50 – Oct 22/04 – W (Cote) – $175,000 ($125,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)*

UFC 51 – Feb 5/05 – W (Belfort) – $175,000 ($125,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)

UFC 59 – Apr 15/06 – W (Griffin) – $230,000 ($200,000 to show, $30,000 Fight of the Night bonus*)

UFC 61 – Jul 8/06 – W (Shamrock) – $210,000

UFC: Ortiz vs Shamrock 3: The Final Chapter – Oct 10/06 – W (Shamrock) – $240,000 ($210,000* to show, $30,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 66 – Dec 30/06 – L (Liddell) – $240,000 ($210,000 to show, $30,000 Fight of the Night bonus*)

UFC 73 – Jul 7/07 – D (Evans) – $210,000

UFC 84 – May 24/08 – L (Machida) – $210,000

UFC 106 – Nov 21/09 – L (Griffin) – $250,000

UFC 121 – Oct 23/10 – L (Hamill) – $250,000

UFC 132 – Jul 2/11 – W (Bader) – $525,000 ($450,000 to show, $75,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 133 – Aug 6/11 – L (Evans) – $520,000 ($450,000 to show, $70,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 140 – Dec 10/11 – L (Nogueira) – $450,000*

UFC 148 – July 7/12 – L (Griffin) – $325,000 ($250,000 to show, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

Bellator 120 – May 17/14 – W (Shlemenko) – $300,000*

Bellator 131 – Nov 15/14 – W (Bonnar) – $300,000

Bellator 142 – Sept 19/15 – L (McGeery) – $300,000

Bellator 170 – Jan 21/17 – W (Sonnen) – $300,000

Tito Ortiz Career Earnings: $5,335,000