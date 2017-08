There’s no doubt about it now – the man pictured above, named Conor McGregor, is the UFC’s biggest pay-per-view star of all-time.

Here are the top 20 selling UFC PPV cards of all-time. This list will be constantly updated, so check back often.

(updated after UFC 214)

(click on event name for full fight card & results for the event)

Top Selling UFC PPVs of All-Time

Event Date Main Event Buyrate 1 UFC 202 Aug 20/16 Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor 1,650,000 2 UFC 100 Jul 11/09 Brock Lesnar vs Frank Mir 1,600,000 3 UFC 196 Mar 5/16 Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 1,500,000 4 UFC 194 Dec 12/15 Jose Aldo vs Conor McGregor 1,200,000 4 UFC 200 Jul 9/16 Miesha Tate vs Amanda Nunes 1,200,000 6 UFC 116 Jul 3/10 Brock Lesnar vs Shane Carwin 1,160,000 7 UFC 193 Nov 15/15 Ronda Rousey vs Holly Holm 1,100,000 8 UFC 114 May 29/10 Rampage Jackson vs Rashad Evans 1,050,000 8 UFC 121 Oct 23/10 Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez 1,050,000 8 UFC 66 Dec 30/06 Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 1,050,000