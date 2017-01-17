We continue our examination of fighter pay in each weight class with a look at one of the UFC’s newest weight classes, the flyweights.. With the UFC just introducing the 125-pound division last year, the purse levels for the fighters are still rather low while the division continues to mature.
(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
Updated after UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn
Top Ten Earning Featherweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Jose Aldo
|$ 500,000
|$ 400,000
|$ 100,000
|2
|Frankie Edgar*
|$ 380,000
|$ 190,000
|$ 190,000
|3
|Chad Mendes
|$ 164,000
|$ 82,000
|$ 82,000
|4
|Anthony Pettis*
|$ 150,000
|$ 150,000
|$ –
|4
|B.J. Penn
|$ 150,000
|$ 150,000
|$ –
|4
|Max Holloway*
|$ 150,000
|$ 150,000
|$ –
|7
|Jeremy Stephens*
|$ 114,000
|$ 57,000
|$ 57,000
|8
|Clay Guida
|$ 110,000
|$ 55,000
|$ 55,000
|9
|Ricardo Lamas
|$ 106,000
|$ 53,000
|$ 53,000
|10
|Gray Maynard
|$ 102,000
|$ 51,000
|$ 51,000
Other weight classes:
Women’s
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights
Comments
[…] Bantamweights Flyweights Bantamweights Featherweights Lightweights Welterweights Middleweights Light […]
LikeLike
[…] Bantamweights Flyweights Bantamweights Featherweights Lightweights Welterweights Middleweights Light […]
LikeLike
[…] Bantamweights Featherweights Lightweights Welterweights Middleweights Light Heavyweights […]
LikeLike
[…] Bantamweights Featherweights Lightweights Welterweights Middleweights Heavyweights […]
LikeLike
[…] weight classes: Flyweights Bantamweights Featherweights Lightweights Welterweights Light Heavyweights Heavyweights […]
LikeLike
[…] Flyweights Bantamweights Featherweights Lightweights Welterweights Middleweights Light Heavyweights […]
LikeLike
[…] weight classes: Women’s Flyweights Bantamweights Featherweights Lightweights Welterweights Middleweights Light Heavyweights […]
LikeLike
[…] Bantamweights Featherweights Lightweights Welterweights Middleweights Light Heavyweights […]
LikeLike