Top Ten Earning Featherweights
Posted by on January 17, 2017

 

 

We continue our examination of fighter pay in each weight class with a look at one of the UFC’s newest weight classes, the flyweights..  With the UFC just introducing the 125-pound division last year, the purse levels for the fighters are still rather low while the division continues to mature.

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Updated after UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn

 

Top Ten Earning Featherweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Jose Aldo  $   500,000  $   400,000  $  100,000
2 Frankie Edgar*  $   380,000  $   190,000  $  190,000
3 Chad Mendes  $   164,000  $     82,000  $    82,000
4 Anthony Pettis*  $   150,000  $   150,000  $          –
4 B.J. Penn  $   150,000  $   150,000  $          –
4 Max Holloway*  $   150,000  $   150,000  $          –
7 Jeremy Stephens*  $   114,000  $     57,000  $    57,000
8 Clay Guida  $   110,000  $     55,000  $    55,000
9 Ricardo Lamas  $   106,000  $     53,000  $    53,000
10 Gray Maynard  $   102,000  $     51,000  $    51,000

 


