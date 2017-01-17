We continue our examination of fighter pay in each weight class with a look at one of the UFC’s newest weight classes, the flyweights.. With the UFC just introducing the 125-pound division last year, the purse levels for the fighters are still rather low while the division continues to mature.

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Updated after UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn

Top Ten Earning Featherweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Jose Aldo $ 500,000 $ 400,000 $ 100,000 2 Frankie Edgar* $ 380,000 $ 190,000 $ 190,000 3 Chad Mendes $ 164,000 $ 82,000 $ 82,000 4 Anthony Pettis* $ 150,000 $ 150,000 $ – 4 B.J. Penn $ 150,000 $ 150,000 $ – 4 Max Holloway* $ 150,000 $ 150,000 $ – 7 Jeremy Stephens* $ 114,000 $ 57,000 $ 57,000 8 Clay Guida $ 110,000 $ 55,000 $ 55,000 9 Ricardo Lamas $ 106,000 $ 53,000 $ 53,000 10 Gray Maynard $ 102,000 $ 51,000 $ 51,000



