Top Ten Earning Flyweights
Posted by on January 17, 2017

 


(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

 

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Updated after UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn

 

Top Ten Earning Flyweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Demetrious Johnson  $350,000  $350,000  $          –
2 Joseph Benavidez  $140,000  $  70,000  $    70,000
3 Tim Elliott  $100,000  $100,000  $          –
4 Henry Cejudo  $  80,000  $  50,000  $    30,000
5 Louis Smolka  $  64,000  $  32,000  $    32,000
6 Zach Makovsky  $  58,000  $  29,000  $    29,000
7 John Moraga  $  56,000  $  28,000  $    28,000
8 Sergio Pettis  $  54,000  $  27,000  $    27,000
9 Kyoji Horiguchi*  $  52,000  $  26,000  $    26,000
10 Wilson Reis  $  50,000  $  25,000  $    25,000

 

