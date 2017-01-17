Posted byon
(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
Updated after UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn
Top Ten Earning Flyweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Demetrious Johnson
|$350,000
|$350,000
|$ –
|2
|Joseph Benavidez
|$140,000
|$ 70,000
|$ 70,000
|3
|Tim Elliott
|$100,000
|$100,000
|$ –
|4
|Henry Cejudo
|$ 80,000
|$ 50,000
|$ 30,000
|5
|Louis Smolka
|$ 64,000
|$ 32,000
|$ 32,000
|6
|Zach Makovsky
|$ 58,000
|$ 29,000
|$ 29,000
|7
|John Moraga
|$ 56,000
|$ 28,000
|$ 28,000
|8
|Sergio Pettis
|$ 54,000
|$ 27,000
|$ 27,000
|9
|Kyoji Horiguchi*
|$ 52,000
|$ 26,000
|$ 26,000
|10
|Wilson Reis
|$ 50,000
|$ 25,000
|$ 25,000
Other weight classes:
Women’s
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights
