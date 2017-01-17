

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Updated after UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn

Top Ten Earning Flyweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Demetrious Johnson $350,000 $350,000 $ – 2 Joseph Benavidez $140,000 $ 70,000 $ 70,000 3 Tim Elliott $100,000 $100,000 $ – 4 Henry Cejudo $ 80,000 $ 50,000 $ 30,000 5 Louis Smolka $ 64,000 $ 32,000 $ 32,000 6 Zach Makovsky $ 58,000 $ 29,000 $ 29,000 7 John Moraga $ 56,000 $ 28,000 $ 28,000 8 Sergio Pettis $ 54,000 $ 27,000 $ 27,000 9 Kyoji Horiguchi* $ 52,000 $ 26,000 $ 26,000 10 Wilson Reis $ 50,000 $ 25,000 $ 25,000

