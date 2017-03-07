We continue our examination of fighter pay in each weight class with a look at the light heavyweights. No surprise at the top of the list.

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 209)

Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Daniel Cormier $ 500,000 $ 500,000 $ – 1 Jon Jones $ 500,000 $ 500,000 $ – 3 Tito Ortiz (Bellator) $ 300,000 $ 300,000 $ – 4 Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson $ 270,000 $ 135,000 $ 135,000 5 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua* $ 255,000 $ 185,000 $ 70,000 6 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira* $ 202,000 $ 121,000 $ 81,000 7 Glover Teixeira* $ 130,000 $ 65,000 $ 65,000 7 Phil Davis (Bellator) $ 130,000 $ 65,000 $ 65,000 9 Ryan Bader* $ 122,000 $ 61,000 $ 61,000 10 Ovince Saint Preux $ 110,000 $ 55,000 $ 55,000

