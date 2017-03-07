Posted byon
We continue our examination of fighter pay in each weight class with a look at the light heavyweights. No surprise at the top of the list.
(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC 209)
Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Daniel Cormier
|$ 500,000
|$ 500,000
|$ –
|1
|Jon Jones
|$ 500,000
|$ 500,000
|$ –
|3
|Tito Ortiz (Bellator)
|$ 300,000
|$ 300,000
|$ –
|4
|Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson
|$ 270,000
|$ 135,000
|$ 135,000
|5
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua*
|$ 255,000
|$ 185,000
|$ 70,000
|6
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira*
|$ 202,000
|$ 121,000
|$ 81,000
|7
|Glover Teixeira*
|$ 130,000
|$ 65,000
|$ 65,000
|7
|Phil Davis (Bellator)
|$ 130,000
|$ 65,000
|$ 65,000
|9
|Ryan Bader*
|$ 122,000
|$ 61,000
|$ 61,000
|10
|Ovince Saint Preux
|$ 110,000
|$ 55,000
|$ 55,000
Other weight classes:
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Heavyweights
Women’s
