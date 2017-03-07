Quantcast
Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights
Posted by on March 7, 2017

We continue our examination of fighter pay in each weight class with a look at the light heavyweights. No surprise at the top of the list.

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 209)

 

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Daniel Cormier  $          500,000  $         500,000  $              –
1 Jon Jones  $          500,000  $         500,000  $              –
3 Tito Ortiz (Bellator)  $          300,000  $         300,000  $              –
4 Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson  $          270,000  $         135,000  $      135,000
5 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua*  $          255,000  $         185,000  $        70,000
6 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira*  $          202,000  $         121,000  $        81,000
7 Glover Teixeira*  $          130,000  $           65,000  $        65,000
7 Phil Davis (Bellator)  $          130,000  $           65,000  $        65,000
9 Ryan Bader*  $          122,000  $           61,000  $        61,000
10 Ovince Saint Preux  $          110,000  $           55,000  $        55,000

 

