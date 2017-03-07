Quantcast
Top Ten Earning Middleweights
Posted by on March 7, 2017

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 209)

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Anderson Silva*  $     800,000  $         600,000  $  200,000
1 Dan Henderson  $     800,000  $         600,000  $  200,000
3 Chris Weidman*  $     550,000  $         275,000  $  275,000
4 Vitor Belfort*  $     500,000  $         300,000  $  200,000
5 Luke Rockhold  $     350,000  $         250,000  $  100,000
6 Rashad Evans  $     285,000  $         150,000  $  135,000
7 Michael Bisping  $     250,000  $         250,000  $          –
8 Johny Hendricks  $     200,000  $         100,000  $  100,000
9 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza*  $     195,000  $         135,000  $    60,000
10 Yoel Romero*  $     160,000  $         130,000  $    30,000


