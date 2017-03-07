Posted byon
(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC 209)
Top Ten Earning Middleweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Anderson Silva*
|$ 800,000
|$ 600,000
|$ 200,000
|1
|Dan Henderson
|$ 800,000
|$ 600,000
|$ 200,000
|3
|Chris Weidman*
|$ 550,000
|$ 275,000
|$ 275,000
|4
|Vitor Belfort*
|$ 500,000
|$ 300,000
|$ 200,000
|5
|Luke Rockhold
|$ 350,000
|$ 250,000
|$ 100,000
|6
|Rashad Evans
|$ 285,000
|$ 150,000
|$ 135,000
|7
|Michael Bisping
|$ 250,000
|$ 250,000
|$ –
|8
|Johny Hendricks
|$ 200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|9
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza*
|$ 195,000
|$ 135,000
|$ 60,000
|10
|Yoel Romero*
|$ 160,000
|$ 130,000
|$ 30,000
Other weight classes:
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights
Women’s
Comments
[…] Bantamweights Featherweights Lightweights Welterweights Middleweights Light Heavyweights […]
LikeLike
[…] Bantamweights Featherweights Lightweights Welterweights Middleweights Heavyweights […]
LikeLike
[…] Flyweights Bantamweights Featherweights Lightweights Welterweights Middleweights Light Heavyweights […]
LikeLike
[…] weight classes: Women’s Flyweights Bantamweights Featherweights Lightweights Welterweights Middleweights Light Heavyweights […]
LikeLike
[…] Flyweights Bantamweights Lightweights Welterweights Middleweights Light Heavyweights […]
LikeLike
[…] Bantamweights Featherweights Lightweights Welterweights Middleweights Light Heavyweights […]
LikeLike