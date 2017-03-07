(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 209)

Top Ten Earning Middleweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Anderson Silva* $ 800,000 $ 600,000 $ 200,000 1 Dan Henderson $ 800,000 $ 600,000 $ 200,000 3 Chris Weidman* $ 550,000 $ 275,000 $ 275,000 4 Vitor Belfort* $ 500,000 $ 300,000 $ 200,000 5 Luke Rockhold $ 350,000 $ 250,000 $ 100,000 6 Rashad Evans $ 285,000 $ 150,000 $ 135,000 7 Michael Bisping $ 250,000 $ 250,000 $ – 8 Johny Hendricks $ 200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 9 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza* $ 195,000 $ 135,000 $ 60,000 10 Yoel Romero* $ 160,000 $ 130,000 $ 30,000



