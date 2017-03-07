Posted byon
(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC 209)
Top Ten Earning Welterweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Nate Diaz
|$ 2,000,000
|$ 2,000,000
|$ –
|2
|Stephen Thompson
|$ 560,000
|$ 380,000
|$ 180,000
|3
|CM Punk
|$ 500,000
|$ 500,000
|$ –
|3
|Robbie Lawler
|$ 500,000
|$ 500,000
|$ –
|3
|Tyron Woodley
|$ 500,000
|$ 400,000
|$ 100,000
|6
|Donald Cerrone*
|$ 176,000
|$ 88,000
|$ 88,000
|7
|Demain Maia*
|$ 164,000
|$ 82,000
|$ 82,000
|8
|Jake Ellenberger
|$ 156,000
|$ 78,000
|$ 78,000
|9
|Gunnar Nelson*
|$ 150,000
|$ 75,000
|$ 75,000
|10
|Matt Brown
|$ 146,000
|$ 73,000
|$ 73,000
Other weight classes:
Women’s
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights
Comments
