Top Ten Earning Welterweights
Posted by on March 7, 2017

 

 

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 209)

 

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Nate Diaz  $     2,000,000  $        2,000,000  $              –
2 Stephen Thompson  $        560,000  $          380,000  $     180,000
3 CM Punk  $        500,000  $          500,000  $              –
3 Robbie Lawler  $        500,000  $          500,000  $              –
3 Tyron Woodley  $        500,000  $          400,000  $     100,000
6 Donald Cerrone*  $        176,000  $            88,000  $       88,000
7 Demain Maia*  $        164,000  $            82,000  $       82,000
8 Jake Ellenberger  $        156,000  $            78,000  $       78,000
9 Gunnar Nelson*  $        150,000  $            75,000  $       75,000
10 Matt Brown  $        146,000  $            73,000  $       73,000


