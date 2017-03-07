(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 209)

Top Ten Earning Welterweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Nate Diaz $ 2,000,000 $ 2,000,000 $ – 2 Stephen Thompson $ 560,000 $ 380,000 $ 180,000 3 CM Punk $ 500,000 $ 500,000 $ – 3 Robbie Lawler $ 500,000 $ 500,000 $ – 3 Tyron Woodley $ 500,000 $ 400,000 $ 100,000 6 Donald Cerrone* $ 176,000 $ 88,000 $ 88,000 7 Demain Maia* $ 164,000 $ 82,000 $ 82,000 8 Jake Ellenberger $ 156,000 $ 78,000 $ 78,000 9 Gunnar Nelson* $ 150,000 $ 75,000 $ 75,000 10 Matt Brown $ 146,000 $ 73,000 $ 73,000



