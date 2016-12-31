



(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Updated after UFC 207

Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Ronda Rousey $3,000,000 $3,000,000 2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk* $ 220,000 $ 110,000 $ 110,000 3 Amanda Nunes $ 200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 4 Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino* $ 130,000 $ 65,000 $ 65,000 5 Karolina Kowalkiewicz* $ 100,000 $ 100,000 $ – 5 Miesha Tate* $ 100,000 $ 50,000 $ 50,000 7 Rose Namajunas $ 92,000 $ 46,000 $ 46,000 8 Paige VanZant $ 86,000 $ 43,000 $ 43,000 9 Cat Zingano $ 70,000 $ 35,000 $ 35,000 10 Julianna Pena $ 64,000 $ 32,000 $ 32,000

Other weight classes:

Flyweights

Bantamweights

Featherweights

Lightweights

Welterweights

Middleweights

Light Heavyweights

Heavyweights