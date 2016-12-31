Posted byon
(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
Updated after UFC 207
Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Ronda Rousey
|$3,000,000
|$3,000,000
|2
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk*
|$ 220,000
|$ 110,000
|$ 110,000
|3
|Amanda Nunes
|$ 200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|4
|Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino*
|$ 130,000
|$ 65,000
|$ 65,000
|5
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz*
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|$ –
|5
|Miesha Tate*
|$ 100,000
|$ 50,000
|$ 50,000
|7
|Rose Namajunas
|$ 92,000
|$ 46,000
|$ 46,000
|8
|Paige VanZant
|$ 86,000
|$ 43,000
|$ 43,000
|9
|Cat Zingano
|$ 70,000
|$ 35,000
|$ 35,000
|10
|Julianna Pena
|$ 64,000
|$ 32,000
|$ 32,000
Other weight classes:
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights
