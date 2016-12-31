Quantcast
Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters
Posted by on December 31, 2016


Ronda Rousey & Miesha Tate staredown at UFC 168 weigh-ins
(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

 

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Updated after UFC 207

 

Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters

 Total    Show   Win Bonus 
1 Ronda Rousey  $3,000,000  $3,000,000
2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk*  $   220,000  $   110,000  $    110,000
3 Amanda Nunes  $   200,000  $   100,000  $    100,000
4 Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino*  $   130,000  $     65,000  $      65,000
5 Karolina Kowalkiewicz*  $   100,000  $   100,000  $            –
5 Miesha Tate*  $   100,000  $     50,000  $      50,000
7 Rose Namajunas  $     92,000  $     46,000  $      46,000
8 Paige VanZant  $     86,000  $     43,000  $      43,000
9 Cat Zingano  $     70,000  $     35,000  $      35,000
10 Julianna Pena  $     64,000  $     32,000  $      32,000

