Top Turtle is fired up and debating where Sage and Page go from here and also discussing what Mickey Gall’s next move should be as he climbs up the ranks choking fools left and right. We also talk to two mega prospects in MMA: Devin Powell who just secured a contract on “Lookin’ For A Fight” and Invicta’s Megan Anderson who is a capital “B” Beast at 145 pounds.

Looking for something in particular? Here are the time-stamps: