Top Turtle is fired up and debating where Sage and Page go from here and also discussing what Mickey Gall’s next move should be as he climbs up the ranks choking fools left and right. We also talk to two mega prospects in MMA: Devin Powell who just secured a contract on “Lookin’ For A Fight” and Invicta’s Megan Anderson who is a capital “B” Beast at 145 pounds.
Looking for something in particular? Here are the time-stamps:
2:15– Fastest Fight News: Conor says he is still a two weight world champion, Barbie and Ken lost on Saturday and we discuss what they need to do to rebound and we discuss Uriah Faber’s place in history.18:50– Lookin’ For A Fight winner Devin Powell discusses making his UFC debut and all things Northeast MMA.29:40- Invicta’s top featherweight prospect Megan Anderson on the possibility of one day facing Cyborg.
ABOUT THE HOSTS
Daniel “Gumby” Vreeland (@GumbyVreeland) – With over five years of jiu jitsu experience, “Gumby” has a wealth of technical knowledge that he brings to the table. Add that to a writing history that includes credits on web (The MMA Manifesto) and print sources (Fight! Magazine) and live coverage of every major promotion, and his breakdown skills are just as sharp as his rubber guard.
David Tramonte (@TopTurtleMMA) – Has a long history in TV Production, having been an associate producer for the Best Damn Sports Show Period, NBC Sports and MLB Network. He has produced shows featuring content from the UFC, Pride FC, Strikeforce and the International Fight League. His passion lies in practicing jiu jitsu and trying to pick MMA parlays.
