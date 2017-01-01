Happy New Year fight fans! In this episode we talk about a star being born when Cody Garbrandt beat the bantamweight GOAT and we talk about a star dying (potentially) when Ronda got lit up by Amanda Nunes(Is it all coach Edmund’s fault?). And we talk to Paul “The Bearjew” Craig and pick the best fight and fighter of 2016!

Looking for something in particular? Here are the time-stamps: