2:00 – Fight News- Woodley vs Wonderboy is on and poppin’, what does Demian Maia do now? Ronda breaks her silence and we discuss UFC’s banner year on PPV in 2016.

19:00 – Ben Saunders Interview- Why did Ben leave the UFC for only one fight last year and what is his plan to get to a title shot.

35:00 – UFC Phoenix main card preview and predictions

42:00 – Jimmie River Interview- Why did he turn down replacement fights at UFC Phoenix and how he wants to be a “tune up” fight for Dominic Cruz

1:00:30 – Frankie Saenz Interview- How Frankie plans to get back on the winning path and his thoughts on the loaded Bantamweight division.

We predict which current champions will still hold titles at the end of the year. Spoiler alert: Not many.