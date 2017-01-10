Posted byon
We have a UFC Phoenix super show! We talk talk to 2 fighters Ben Saunders and Frankie Saenz about their fights this weekend and discuss with Jimmie Rivera why he is no longer on the show.
We also preview and predict the fights for your gambling pleasure on top of trying to predict what champions will still have their belts at the end of 2017. And ofcourse we give you a dose of the latest fight news: We’re jacked up for the Woodley vs Wonderboy sequel.
Looking for something in particular? Here are the time-stamps:
2:00 – Fight News- Woodley vs Wonderboy is on and poppin’, what does Demian Maia do now? Ronda breaks her silence and we discuss UFC’s banner year on PPV in 2016.19:00 – Ben Saunders Interview- Why did Ben leave the UFC for only one fight last year and what is his plan to get to a title shot.35:00 – UFC Phoenix main card preview and predictions42:00 – Jimmie River Interview- Why did he turn down replacement fights at UFC Phoenix and how he wants to be a “tune up” fight for Dominic Cruz1:00:30 – Frankie Saenz Interview- How Frankie plans to get back on the winning path and his thoughts on the loaded Bantamweight division.We predict which current champions will still hold titles at the end of the year. Spoiler alert: Not many.
