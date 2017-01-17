We react to BJ Penn’s sad sendoff and the Yair Rodriguez’ coronation plus we talk to Aiemann Zahabi the brother of legendary coach Firas Zahabi and hear about the advice GSP gave him about fighting in the UFC! All that and more!

