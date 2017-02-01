Reaction to Valentina Shevchenko’s arm bar finish and Francis Ngannou’s future at the top of the heavyweight division. Plus, discussion on Conor’s next move and Jose Aldo saying he wants to box? And we talk to Volkan Oezdemir who is stepping up on short notice to fight OSP this weekend in Houston!

