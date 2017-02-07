The Korean Zombie lives again and we have ideas on who he should fight next. Plus we debate whether Junior Dos Santos deserves the next heavyweight title shot and wonder about Bader’s future in Bellator.

We also talk to rising prospect out of Roufusport Gerald Meerschaert who is looking to make it 2-0 in the UFC!

