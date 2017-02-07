The Korean Zombie lives again and we have ideas on who he should fight next. Plus we debate whether Junior Dos Santos deserves the next heavyweight title shot and wonder about Bader’s future in Bellator.
We also talk to rising prospect out of Roufusport Gerald Meerschaert who is looking to make it 2-0 in the UFC!
Looking for something in particular? Here are the time-stamps:
2:00- Fight News: Reaction to UFC Houston, Bader in Bellator and CM Punk’s next opponent?
22:00- Gerald Meerschaert gives us the lowdown on teammates Tyron Woodley, Sage Northcutt and CM Punk, and breaks down his upcoming fight at UFC Halifax
36:00- Preview and betting odds for UFC Brooklyn…The most lackluster main event in a long time
