We talk to the pound for pound king of Twitter, Elias Theodorou, about his fight this weekend at UFC Halifax. Elias also talks about his career plans and how he has been so successful marketing himself on social media.
We also react to the polarizing event that was UFC 208 and get fired up about Misha Cirkunov potential exit from the UFC and preview the gambling odds for UFC Halifax.
Looking for something in particular? Here are the time-stamps:
2:05– UFC 208 Reaction and where the featherweight division goes from here + ranting and raving on Dana White cutting off negotiations with 4-0 prospect Misha Cirkunov. Spoiler Alert: We’re not happy.17:25– Elias Theodorou Interview. Elias talks about his upcoming fight and training camp for UFC Halifax, whether it’s a good thing that fighters have to talk shit on social media and how his Pert Plus sponsorship came about39:10-UFC Halifax gambling odds and preview.
