We talk to the pound for pound king of Twitter, Elias Theodorou , about his fight this weekend at UFC Halifax. Elias also talks about his career plans and how he has been so successful marketing himself on social media.

We also react to the polarizing event that was UFC 208 and get fired up about Misha Cirkunov potential exit from the UFC and preview the gambling odds for UFC Halifax.

