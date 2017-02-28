It’s Top Turtle Ferguson vs Nurmagomedov super show! We are so excited for the greatest light weight match up of all time that we go deep on the careers of Tony and Khabib and time travel through every one of their UFC fights with a brand new segment! The two fighters are on a combined 17 fight win streak and we cover how they finally cross paths this weekend! We also sneak in an interview with Jeremy Kennedy as he preps for his fight in Brazil against Rony Jason.
Looking for something in particular? Here are the time-stamps:
1:20- NEW SEGMENT: FIGHT HISTORY – Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov. From Tony’s start on the Ultimate Fighter to his 9 fight win streak including flashy submissions and KOs along the way and Khabib’s rise as the best grappler in the UFC. We dissect and reflect on every fight the two men have had in the UFC!
1:12:00- Jeremy Kennedy Interview. Jeremy talks about going into enemy territory and fighting in Brazil next weekend and how his beef with Artem Lobov started.
1:22:00- UFC 209 rest of card preview and predictions. Is it Woodley or Thompson in the rematch?
ABOUT THE HOSTS
Daniel “Gumby” Vreeland
(@GumbyVreeland
) – With over five years of jiu jitsu experience, “Gumby” has a wealth of technical knowledge that he brings to the table. Add that to a writing history that includes credits on web (The MMA Manifesto) and print sources (Fight! Magazine) and live coverage of every major promotion, and his breakdown skills are just as sharp as his rubber guard.
David Tramonte
(@TopTurtleMMA
) – Has a long history in TV Production, having been an associate producer for the Best Damn Sports Show Period, NBC Sports and MLB Network. He has produced shows featuring content from the UFC, Pride FC, Strikeforce and the International Fight League. His passion lies in practicing jiu jitsu and trying to pick MMA parlays.
