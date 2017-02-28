It’s Top Turtle Ferguson vs Nurmagomedov super show! We are so excited for the greatest light weight match up of all time that we go deep on the careers of Tony and Khabib and time travel through every one of their UFC fights with a brand new segment! The two fighters are on a combined 17 fight win streak and we cover how they finally cross paths this weekend! We also sneak in an interview with Jeremy Kennedy as he preps for his fight in Brazil against Rony Jason.

