Artem Lobov opens up about being surprised he got the nod for a main event against Cub Swanson. Why he asked for the Cub fight specifically. Why Tyron Woodley is acting the wrong way as champion and lays out how Conor McGregor beats Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.
Plus we react to all the drama from UFC London and discuss Bellator making some serious noise all of a sudden.
Looking for something in particular? Here are the time-stamps:
1:15– Who should Jimi Manuwa fight next and reaction to Larkin and Bader going to Bellator.18:00– Artem Lobov discusses his game plan for Cub Swanson and why his teammate Gunnar Nelson deserves the next title shot against Tyron Woodley31:15- Quick wrap up and discussion on Mark Hunt vs Derrick Lewis.
Daniel “Gumby” Vreeland (@GumbyVreeland) – With over five years of jiu jitsu experience, “Gumby” has a wealth of technical knowledge that he brings to the table. Add that to a writing history that includes credits on web (The MMA Manifesto) and print sources (Fight! Magazine) and live coverage of every major promotion, and his breakdown skills are just as sharp as his rubber guard.
David Tramonte (@TopTurtleMMA) – Has a long history in TV Production, having been an associate producer for the Best Damn Sports Show Period, NBC Sports and MLB Network. He has produced shows featuring content from the UFC, Pride FC, Strikeforce and the International Fight League. His passion lies in practicing jiu jitsu and trying to pick MMA parlays.
