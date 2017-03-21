Artem Lobov opens up about being surprised he got the nod for a main event against Cub Swanson. Why he asked for the Cub fight specifically. Why Tyron Woodley is acting the wrong way as champion and lays out how Conor McGregor beats Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.

Plus we react to all the drama from UFC London and discuss Bellator making some serious noise all of a sudden.