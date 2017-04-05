Posted byon
You’re going to want to get to know Pearl Gonzalez who makes her debut at UFC 210 this weekend. We speak to Pearl about her boxing background, why she started fighting at such a young age and what it was like training in the 10th planet system. You can follow Pearl on twitter @PearlGonzalez (twitter.com/PearlGonzalez)
Plus we react to latest fight announcements and preview and predict UFC 210.
Looking for something in particular? Here are the time-stamps:
1:30– Lawler vs Cerrone fight announcement reaction, Bellator PPV shaping up and will Brock Lesnar return18:30- Pearl Gonzalez Interview31:30- UFC 210 PREVIEW
ABOUT THE HOSTS
Daniel “Gumby” Vreeland (@GumbyVreeland) – With over five years of jiu jitsu experience, “Gumby” has a wealth of technical knowledge that he brings to the table. Add that to a writing history that includes credits on web (The MMA Manifesto) and print sources (Fight! Magazine) and live coverage of every major promotion, and his breakdown skills are just as sharp as his rubber guard.
David Tramonte (@TopTurtleMMA) – Has a long history in TV Production, having been an associate producer for the Best Damn Sports Show Period, NBC Sports and MLB Network. He has produced shows featuring content from the UFC, Pride FC, Strikeforce and the International Fight League. His passion lies in practicing jiu jitsu and trying to pick MMA parlays.
