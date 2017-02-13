Travis Browne
Vitals
6’7″ 241 lbs (Heavyweight)
78″ reach, Orthodox
July 17, 1982
Record
18-5-1 (UFC: 9-5-1)
Current Streak
2 straight losses
Training
Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
VFC Heavyweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)
Gladiator Challenge Heavyweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)
Strengths
– great athlete – former college basketball player
– great size (6’7″) and reach (78″)
– knockout power with his hands and feet
– decent submission game
– finishes fights
– good clinch & ground striker
– great at passing guard
– superb at landing takedowns
– great takedown defense
– can survive heavy shots
– diverse striker – mixes in unorthodox strikes
– good footwork & movement for a big man
– great at using kicks – especially front kicks up the middle
Weaknesses
– old given his level of experience
– questionable cardio
– inaccurate striker
– poor striking defense
– gets hit more than he hits his opponent
– can be knocked out
– left a top fight team for a less renowned one
– in a slump
Synopsis
Travis Browne’s meteoric rise up the heavyweight division was stopped by Fabricio Werdum. And then by Andrei Arlovski.
Comments
