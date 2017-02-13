Travis Browne

Vitals

6’7″ 241 lbs (Heavyweight)

78″ reach, Orthodox

July 17, 1982

Record

18-5-1 (UFC: 9-5-1)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

VFC Heavyweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)

Gladiator Challenge Heavyweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)

Strengths

– great athlete – former college basketball player

– great size (6’7″) and reach (78″)

– knockout power with his hands and feet

– decent submission game

– finishes fights

– good clinch & ground striker

– great at passing guard

– superb at landing takedowns

– great takedown defense

– can survive heavy shots

– diverse striker – mixes in unorthodox strikes

– good footwork & movement for a big man

– great at using kicks – especially front kicks up the middle

Weaknesses

– old given his level of experience

– questionable cardio

– inaccurate striker

– poor striking defense

– gets hit more than he hits his opponent

– can be knocked out

– left a top fight team for a less renowned one

– in a slump

Synopsis

Travis Browne’s meteoric rise up the heavyweight division was stopped by Fabricio Werdum. And then by Andrei Arlovski.