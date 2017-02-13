Quantcast
Travis Browne Scouting Report
Posted by on February 13, 2017

Travis Browne

Vitals

6’7″ 241 lbs (Heavyweight)
78″ reach, Orthodox
July 17, 1982

Record

18-5-1 (UFC: 9-5-1)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

VFC Heavyweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)
Gladiator Challenge Heavyweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)

 

Strengths

– great athlete – former college basketball player
– great size (6’7″) and reach (78″)
– knockout power with his hands and feet
– decent submission game
– finishes fights
– good clinch & ground striker
– great at passing guard
– superb at landing takedowns
– great takedown defense
– can survive heavy shots
– diverse striker – mixes in unorthodox strikes
– good footwork & movement for a big man
– great at using kicks – especially front kicks up the middle

 

Weaknesses

– old given his level of experience
– questionable cardio
– inaccurate striker
– poor striking defense
– gets hit more than he hits his opponent
– can be knocked out
– left a top fight team for a less renowned one
– in a slump

 

Synopsis

Travis Browne’s meteoric rise up the heavyweight division was stopped by Fabricio Werdum.  And then by Andrei Arlovski.

