It was quite a lucrative UFC debut for Justin Gaethje – he earned over 300k and was TUF 25’s top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Attendance: 6,308

Gate: $432,495

Justin Gaethje: $302,500 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jesse Taylor: $282,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $250,000 for winning TUF 25, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Gray Maynard: $117,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tecia Torres: $112,500 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jared Cannonier: $102,500 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

C.B. Dollaway: $101,000 ($43,000 to show, $43,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Brad Tavares: $78,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ed Herman: $74,000 ($54,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Michael Johnson: $62,000 ($47,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

James Krause: $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Angela Hill: $38,500 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Elias Theodorou: $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Drakkar Klose: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Marc Diakiese: $26,500 ($24,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jordan Johnson: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Teruto Ishihara: $23,500 ($21,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Juliana Lima: $22,000 ($17,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Dhiego Lima: $17,500 ($15,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Marcel Fortuna: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Nick Roehrick: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ashley Yoder: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Tom Gallicchio: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)