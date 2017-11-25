Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
TUF 26 Finale Fight Card
Posted by on November 25, 2017

 

TUF 26 Finale
Dec 1, 2017
Park Theater
Paradise, Nevada

 

TUF 26 Finale Fight Card

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship:
Nicco Montano (3-2) vs TBA 

Middleweights:
Andrew Sanchez (10-3, #45 ranked middleweight) vs Ryan Janes (9-2, #51 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:
Joe Soto (18-5, #7 ranked bantamweight) vs Brett Johns (14-0, #39 ranked bantamweight)

Bantamweights:
Sean O’Malley (8-0) vs Terrion Ware (17-6)

Middleweights:
Eric Spicely (10-3, #32 ranked middleweight) vs Gerald Meerschaert (26-9, #38 ranked middleweight)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 