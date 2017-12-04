Quantcast
TUF 26 Finale Fighter Salaries, Reebok $, Attendance & Gate
Posted by on December 4, 2017

The finalists of TUF 26 were the top earners, fittingly, from this Friday’s TUF 26 Finale.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

 

Attendance: N/A
Gate: N/A

 

Nicco Montano: $152,500 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Roxanne Modafferi: $152,500 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Gerald Meerschaert: $80,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Brett Johns: $80,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Joe Soto: $36,000 ($31,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Andrew Sanchez: $30,500 ($28,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ryan Janes: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Rachael Ostovich: $25,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,000 from Gevorgyan for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Sean O’Malley: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Lauren Murphy: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Montana De La Rosa: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Shana Dobson: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Gillian Robertson: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Eric Spicely: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Terrion Ware: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Barb Honchak: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

DeAnna Bennett: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Melinda Fabian: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Christina Marks: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ariel Beck: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Emily Whitmire: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Karine Gevorgyan: $9,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,000 fine for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

 