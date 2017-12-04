The finalists of TUF 26 were the top earners, fittingly, from this Friday’s TUF 26 Finale.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Attendance: N/A

Gate: N/A

Nicco Montano: $152,500 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Roxanne Modafferi: $152,500 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Gerald Meerschaert: $80,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Brett Johns: $80,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Joe Soto: $36,000 ($31,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Andrew Sanchez: $30,500 ($28,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ryan Janes: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Rachael Ostovich: $25,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,000 from Gevorgyan for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Sean O’Malley: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Lauren Murphy: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Montana De La Rosa: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Shana Dobson: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Gillian Robertson: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Eric Spicely: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Terrion Ware: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Barb Honchak: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

DeAnna Bennett: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Melinda Fabian: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Christina Marks: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ariel Beck: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Emily Whitmire: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Karine Gevorgyan: $9,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,000 fine for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)