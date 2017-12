TUF 26 Finale

Dec 1, 2017

Park Theater

Paradise, Nevada

TUF 26 Finale Results

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FS1 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship:

Nicco Montano (3-2)

Roxanne Modafferi (21-13)

Bantamweights:

Sean O’Malley (8-0)

Terrion Ware (17-6)

Women’s Flyweights:

Barb Honchak (10-3)

Lauren Murphy (9-3)

Middleweights:

Eric Spicely (10-3, #32 ranked middleweight)

Gerald Meerschaert (26-9, #38 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

DeAnna Bennett (8-3

Melinda Fabian (4-3)

Bantamweights:

Joe Soto (18-5, #7 ranked bantamweight)

Brett Johns (14-0, #39 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (FS1 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:

Christina Marks (8-8)

Montana De La Rosa (7-4)**WINNER by Submission (Armbar) – Round 1 (2:00)

Middleweights:

Andrew Sanchez (10-3, #45 ranked middleweight)

Ryan Janes (9-2, #51 ranked middleweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 3 (:58)

Women’s Flyweights:

Karine Gevorgyan (3-2)

Rachael Ostovich (3-3)**WINNER by Submission (Armbar) – Round 1 (1:40)

Women’s Flyweights:

Ariel Beck (4-4)

Shana Dobson (2-1)**WINNER by TKO (Punch) – Round 2 (2:53)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:

Gillian Robertson (3-2)**WINNER by Submission (Armbar) – Round 1 (2:12)

Emily Whitmore (2-1)