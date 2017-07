TUF Finale: Johnson vs Gaethje

July 7, 2017

T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FS1/TSN5 – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):

Michael Johnson (18-11, #6 ranked lightweight)

Justin Gaethje (17-0)

TUF Tournament Finals (welterweights):

Dhiego Lima (12-5, # 76 ranked welterweight)

Jesse Taylor (32-15)

Lightweights:

Marc Diakiese (12-0, #46 ranked lightweight)

Drakkar Klose (6-0-1, #77 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Jared Cannonier (9-2, #30 ranked light heavyweight)

Nick Roehrick (7-0)

Middleweights:

Brad Tavares (14-4, #24 ranked middleweight)

Elias Theodorou (14-1, #21 ranked middleweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Jordan Johnson (7-0, #28 ranked light heavyweight)

Marcel Fortuna (9-1, #28 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (FS1/The Fight Network – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:

Angela Hill (6-3, #30 ranked women’s strawweight)

Ashley Yoder (5-2, #32 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:

James Krause (23-8, #38 ranked welterweight)

Tom Gallicchio (19-10)

Middleweights:

Ed Herman (24-12, 1 NC, #21 ranked middleweight)

C.B. Dollaway (16-9, #25 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Tecia Torres (8-1, #16 ranked women’s strawweight)

Juliana Lima (9-3, #17 ranked women’s strawweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Gray Maynard (13-7-1, 1 NC, #37 ranked featherweight)

Teruto Ishihara (10-3-2, #32 ranked featherweight)