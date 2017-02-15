





The UFC just added a two-division beast to its ranks. WSOF Light Heavyweight & Middleweight Champion David Branch, who recently left the promotion, has re-signed with the UFC, MMA Fighting reports.

The 35-year-old Renzo Gracie product has had a well-traveled career since he joined the pro ranks in 2007, including a UFC run from 2010 to 2011, where he went 2-2. Overall he has only lost three career fights (out of 23), to Gerald Harris, Rousimar Palhares, and Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson. He went on to sign with WSOF and fought for them from their inception, winning all 10 of his fights in the promotion, in the process winning its 185 and 205 pound titles. MMA Fighting states he plans on fighting at middleweight in the UFC, with his expected return to the octagon occurring this spring.