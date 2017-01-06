Quantcast
UFC 207 Estimated For Over 1 Million PPV Sales
Posted by on January 6, 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 30: (L-R) Amanda Nunes of Brazil and Ronda Rousey face off in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 30: (L-R) Amanda Nunes of Brazil and Ronda Rousey face off in their UFC women’s bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

If this was Ronda Rousey’s swan song in the octagon, at least she went out with a bang.  While Rousey got decimated in the cage at UFC 207 by current UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes, Rousey also decimated at the box office.  Reports are coming out (credited back to Dave Meltzer, although I don’t see him actually stating it anywhere) that UFC 207 sold 1.1 million pay-per-views.

1.1 million buys would equal what Rousey pulled in at UFC 193, when she first lost her belt to Holly Holm.  That would put UFC 207 safely into the top 10 on the all-time UFC PPV sales list.  Considering Rousey gets paid out a chunk of PPV revenues to go along with her reported $3 million purse (plus $30,000 Reebok sponsorship), December 30th turned into a very lucrative night for her.  Still want to retire, Ronda?

