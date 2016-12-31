Saturday night in Vegas was a rough night for Ronda Rousey – but not for her bank account. She was the top earner at UFC 207.

Here are the fighter purse payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and first reported by MMA Junkie.

Attendance: 18,533

Gate: $4,750,000

Ronda Rousey: $3,030,000 ($3,000,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Dominick Cruz: $440,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Amanda Nunes: $290,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Cody Garbrandt: $280,000 ($200,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

T.J. Dillashaw: $210,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Dong Hyun Kim: $149,000 ($67,000 to show, $67,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Neil Magny: $129,000 ($47,000 to show, $47,000 win bonus, $20,000 from Hendricks for missing weight, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Johny Hendricks: $95,000 ($100,000 to show, $20,000 fine for missing weight, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alex Garcia: $91,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Mike Pyle: $65,000 ($55,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

John Lineker: $53,000 ($43,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tarec Saffiedine: $45,000 ($40,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Louis Smolka: $42,400 ($32,000 to show, $5,400 from Borg for missing weight, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tim Means: $40,000 ($35,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ray Borg: $35,600 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,400 fine for missing weight, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alex Oliveira: $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Brandon Thatch: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Marvin Vettori: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Niko Price: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Antonio Carlos Junior: $26,000 ($21,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)