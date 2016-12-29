Quantcast
UFC 207 Last Event For Mike Goldberg
Posted by on December 28, 2016
LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 30: UFC announcer/commentator Mike Goldberg jokes around as he holds Joe Rogan’s MMA Personality of the Year award at the Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards 2011 at The Pearl concert theater at the Palms Casino Resort November 30, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

 

It’s never a good sign when your boss is openly talking about your eventual successor, so it comes as no great shock today that UFC president Dana White has confirmed that long-time UFC play-by-play man Mike Goldberg will be parting ways with the company.  In fact, this Friday’s UFC 207 will be the last telecast that Goldie will man the mic for the organization.

White has revealed in recent interviews that he’s looking at setting up a MMA commentating “dream team” for the UFC, which would include current color commentator Joe Rogan, who is under contract with the organization for another year.  A name being bandied about is blowhard personality Jim Rome, who has ties to new UFC owner WME-IMG.  While Rome being hired isn’t a done deal, the thought still is that the company will be looking for a “big name” broadcaster to take over as Rogan’s partner.

Goldberg lasted almost 20 years as the UFC’s chief announcer, starting at UFC 15.5 in 1997, this despite the fact that he was much-maligned among fans due to his various blunders on the microphone.  Love him or hate him, the UFC’s big PPV broadcasts just won’t sound the same going forward.

 

