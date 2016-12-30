UFC 207: Nunes vs Rousey
Dec 30, 2016
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship:
Amanda Nunes – champion (13-4, #1 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Ronda Rousey (12-1, #2 ranked women’s bantamweight)
UFC Bantamweight Championship:
Dominick Cruz (22-1, #1 ranked bantamweight)
Cody Garbrandt (10-0, #3 ranked bantamweight)
Bantamweights:
T.J. Dillashaw (14-3, #2 ranked bantamweight )
John Lineker (29-7, #5 ranked bantamweight)
Welterweights:
Dong Hyun Kim (21-3-1, 1 NC)
Tarec Saffiedine (16-5)
Flyweights:
Louis Smolka (11-2)
Ray Borg (9-2)
Prelims (FS1 – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweights:
Johny Hendricks (17-5, #10 ranked welterweight)
Neil Magny (18-6)
Middleweights:
Antonio Carlos Junior (7-2, 1 NC)
Marvin Vettori (11-2)
Welterweights:
Mike Pyle (27-12-1)
Alex Garcia (13-3)
Welterweights:
Brandon Thatch (11-4)
Niko Price (8-0)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:30 pm Eastern)
Welterweights:
Tim Means (26-7-1)
Alex Oliveira (15-3-1, 1 NC)