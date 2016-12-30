UFC 207: Nunes vs Rousey

Dec 30, 2016

T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 207: Nunes vs Rousey

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship:

Amanda Nunes – champion (13-4, #1 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Ronda Rousey (12-1, #2 ranked women’s bantamweight)

UFC Bantamweight Championship:

Dominick Cruz (22-1, #1 ranked bantamweight)

Cody Garbrandt (10-0, #3 ranked bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

T.J. Dillashaw (14-3, #2 ranked bantamweight )

John Lineker (29-7, #5 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Dong Hyun Kim (21-3-1, 1 NC)

Tarec Saffiedine (16-5)

Flyweights:

Louis Smolka (11-2)

Ray Borg (9-2)

Prelims (FS1 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Johny Hendricks (17-5, #10 ranked welterweight)

Neil Magny (18-6)

Middleweights:

Antonio Carlos Junior (7-2, 1 NC)

Marvin Vettori (11-2)

Welterweights:

Mike Pyle (27-12-1)

Alex Garcia (13-3)

Welterweights:

Brandon Thatch (11-4)

Niko Price (8-0)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:30 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Tim Means (26-7-1)

Alex Oliveira (15-3-1, 1 NC)