Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
UFC 207: Nunes vs Rousey Results
Posted by on December 30, 2016

ufc_207_poster

UFC 207: Nunes vs Rousey
Dec 30, 2016
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 207: Nunes vs Rousey

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

 

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship:
Amanda Nunes – champion (13-4, #1 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Ronda Rousey (12-1, #2 ranked women’s bantamweight)

UFC Bantamweight Championship:
Dominick Cruz (22-1, #1 ranked bantamweight)
Cody Garbrandt (10-0, #3 ranked bantamweight)

Bantamweights:
T.J. Dillashaw (14-3, #2 ranked bantamweight )
John Lineker (29-7, #5 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:
Dong Hyun Kim (21-3-1, 1 NC)
Tarec Saffiedine (16-5)

Flyweights:
Louis Smolka (11-2)
Ray Borg (9-2)

Prelims (FS1 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Johny Hendricks (17-5, #10 ranked welterweight)
Neil Magny (18-6)

Middleweights:
Antonio Carlos Junior (7-2, 1 NC)
Marvin Vettori (11-2)

Welterweights:
Mike Pyle (27-12-1)
Alex Garcia (13-3)

Welterweights:
Brandon Thatch (11-4)
Niko Price (8-0)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:30 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Tim Means (26-7-1)
Alex Oliveira (15-3-1, 1 NC)

Reference Links

UFC Fighter Salary Database

UFC PPV Sales Data

Upcoming Events

UFC on Fox: VanZant vs Waterson - Dec 17th

UFC 207: Nunes vs Rousey - Dec 30th

2017

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn - Jan 15th

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena - Jan 28th

UFC: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie - Feb 4th

UFC 208 - Feb 11th

UFC Fight Night 105 - Feb 19th

UFC Fight Night 106 - Mar 3rd

UFC 209 - Mar 4th

UFC Fight Night - Mar 11th

UFC Fight Night - Mar 18th

UFC Fight Night (or PPV) - Jun 3rd

UFC PPV - Aug 5th