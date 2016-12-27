The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.
It’s been another solid year for the Prelim Breakout Star. We continue our nearly 70% pick rate into 2017. Here’s the one who’s going to bridge us into another successful year.
Tim Means
Nickname – The Dirty Bird
Affiliation – Fit NHB
From – Wilburton, Oklahoma
Height – 6’2“
Weight – 170 lbs (Welterweight)
Record – 18-7 (8-4 UFC)
What makes him impressive
What’s impressive about Means is that he’s been able to stay relevant for so long; he’s fought nearly half of his fights in the UFC. But what really makes that impressive is the type of fights that he has. This is not a guy who plays fights safe or wins in a slow, technical striking match. This is the kind of fighter who will take and give damage in every fight he’s in no matter what. Which makes him impossible not to watch.
Why they has been overlooked
Tim Means spent quite a bit of time away from fighting due to a failed drug test which he later disproved (you can hear a bit more about the process here on Top Turtle MMA). Even though his name was cleared and he was proven to be right, it still took a little of the steam out of his run towards the top. He’ll be looking to get some of that back this Friday.
What makes this a good match-up
Alex Oliveira is definitely the type of fighter who is going to oblige Means with the type of fight that he wants. Neither are all that fond of fighting on the ground and both are crazy dangerous with their hands. The difference maker in this one is likely how well Means fights within the clinch. If he can get Oliveira’s back to the cage, it’ll be the best case scenario for “The Dirty Bird”.
