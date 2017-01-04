Quantcast
UFC 207 Prelims Does Over A Million Viewers
Posted by on January 3, 2017
LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 30: Johny Hendricks (top) wrestles with Neil Magny in their welterweight bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

Despite heavy competition from the Orange Bowl (over 11 million viewers) on Friday, the prelims for UFC 207 did great TV ratings for Fox Sports 1.  The prelims, headlined by Neil Magny besting Johny Hendricks, averaged 1.511 million viewers, 813,000 of them in the coveted 18-49 year-old demographic, according to Sports TV Ratings.

PPV prelims have averaged around a million viewers so far this year, so this is a great rating.  It also tops the rating the last prelim leading into a Ronda Rousey-headlined event pulled in – UFC 193 averaged around 1.4 million viewers. Prelim TV ratings generally are predictive of the respective event’s PPV buyrate, so this is good news for the UFC on that front also.  Too bad for Fox and the UFC that this could quite likely be the last we see of Rowdy in the octagon.

 

