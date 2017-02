UFC 208: Holm vs de Randamie

Feb 11, 2017

Barclays Center

Brooklyn, New York

UFC 208: Holm vs de Randamie

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship (five rounds):

Holly Holm (10-2)

Germaine de Randamie (6-3)

Middleweights:

Anderson Silva (33-8, 1 NC, #8 ranked middleweight)

Derek Brunson (16-4)

Middleweights:

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (23-4, 1 NC, #4 ranked middleweight)

Tim Boetsch (20-10)

Light Heavyweights:

Glover Teixeira (25-5, #6 ranked light heavyweight)

Jared Cannonier (9-1)

Lightweights:

Dustin Poirier (20-5)

Jim Miller (29-8, 1 NC)

Prelims (FS1/TSN 5 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Randy Brown (9-1)

Belal Muhammad (6-1) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27,29-28)

Flyweights:

Wilson Reis (21-6, #6 ranked flyweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28,29-28)

Ulka Sasaki (19-3-2)

Lightweights:

Nik Lentz (29-7-2, 1 NC)

Islam Makhachev (13-1) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)

Featherweights:

Rick Glenn (18-3-1) **WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (27-30, 29-28,29-28)

Phillipe Nover (12-7-1)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:30 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Ryan LaFlare (12-1) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)

Roan Carneiro (21-10)