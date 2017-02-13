Quantcast
UFC 208 Pick ‘Em Results
Posted by on February 12, 2017


Congratulations to Travis Parsons for winning our UFC 208 Pick ‘Em Contest  Next Pick ‘Em action will be UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Browne on Feb 19th.  Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Holly Holm – 68%
Anderson Silva – 53%
Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza – 94%
Glover Teixeira – 77%
Dustin Poirier – 68%

Consensus Overall Record in 2016: 11-13 (46%)


1 Travis Parsons 11
2 Nathan Hickling 11
3 Brandon Martinez 11
4 The MMA Manifesto 11
5 Jon Doe 10
6 Derrick Fling 9
7 Robert Oakes 9
8 derek imm 9
9 Dave K. 9
10 Cameron Walsh 9
11 Craig S. 9
12 Jesse mejia 9
13 ryanC 9
14 Mike P. 9
15 Creamy Goodness 8
16 Nick b 8
17 Paolo Puno 8
18 Josh W 8
19 Frankie Dicristofano 8
20 Barry Oh 8
21 don nog jr 7
22 James Weise 7
23 SternFan74 7
24 Emma Savoy 7
25 Brandon Kaplan 7
26 Johnson Thanadabouth 6
27 Sir Chadwick 6
28 larry chaput 6
29 Darryl Fitzgerald 6
30 Michael J. 6
31 Todd Bridgland 5
32 Scott Wilterdink 5
33 Carlos 4
34 Ryan A. MacDonald 4
35 Luke Rhoads 4
36 KurtK26 4
37 captainkirk368 3
38 Drew Becker 3
39 Alex May 3
40 Kalash 3
41 Bruce Summerfield 2
42 Ruth Ward 1

 

2017 Overall Standings

1 The MMA Manifesto 32
2 Dave K. 30
3 Barry Oh 29
4 Nathan Hickling 27
5 Creamy Goodness 26
5 Paolo Puno 26
7 Craig S. 25
7 don nog jr 25
9 Cameron Walsh 24
10 Emma Savoy 23
10 Todd Bridgland 23

 