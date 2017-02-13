

Congratulations to Travis Parsons for winning our UFC 208 Pick ‘Em Contest Next Pick ‘Em action will be UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Browne on Feb 19th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Holly Holm – 68%

Anderson Silva – 53%

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza – 94%

Glover Teixeira – 77%

Dustin Poirier – 68%

Consensus Overall Record in 2016: 11-13 (46%)



UFC 208 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Travis Parsons 11 2 Nathan Hickling 11 3 Brandon Martinez 11 4 The MMA Manifesto 11 5 Jon Doe 10 6 Derrick Fling 9 7 Robert Oakes 9 8 derek imm 9 9 Dave K. 9 10 Cameron Walsh 9 11 Craig S. 9 12 Jesse mejia 9 13 ryanC 9 14 Mike P. 9 15 Creamy Goodness 8 16 Nick b 8 17 Paolo Puno 8 18 Josh W 8 19 Frankie Dicristofano 8 20 Barry Oh 8 21 don nog jr 7 22 James Weise 7 23 SternFan74 7 24 Emma Savoy 7 25 Brandon Kaplan 7 26 Johnson Thanadabouth 6 27 Sir Chadwick 6 28 larry chaput 6 29 Darryl Fitzgerald 6 30 Michael J. 6 31 Todd Bridgland 5 32 Scott Wilterdink 5 33 Carlos 4 34 Ryan A. MacDonald 4 35 Luke Rhoads 4 36 KurtK26 4 37 captainkirk368 3 38 Drew Becker 3 39 Alex May 3 40 Kalash 3 41 Bruce Summerfield 2 42 Ruth Ward 1

2017 Overall Standings