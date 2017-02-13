Posted byon
Congratulations to Travis Parsons for winning our UFC 208 Pick ‘Em Contest Next Pick ‘Em action will be UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Browne on Feb 19th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Holly Holm – 68%
Anderson Silva – 53%
Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza – 94%
Glover Teixeira – 77%
Dustin Poirier – 68%
Consensus Overall Record in 2016: 11-13 (46%)
UFC 208 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Travis Parsons
|11
|2
|Nathan Hickling
|11
|3
|Brandon Martinez
|11
|4
|The MMA Manifesto
|11
|5
|Jon Doe
|10
|6
|Derrick Fling
|9
|7
|Robert Oakes
|9
|8
|derek imm
|9
|9
|Dave K.
|9
|10
|Cameron Walsh
|9
|11
|Craig S.
|9
|12
|Jesse mejia
|9
|13
|ryanC
|9
|14
|Mike P.
|9
|15
|Creamy Goodness
|8
|16
|Nick b
|8
|17
|Paolo Puno
|8
|18
|Josh W
|8
|19
|Frankie Dicristofano
|8
|20
|Barry Oh
|8
|21
|don nog jr
|7
|22
|James Weise
|7
|23
|SternFan74
|7
|24
|Emma Savoy
|7
|25
|Brandon Kaplan
|7
|26
|Johnson Thanadabouth
|6
|27
|Sir Chadwick
|6
|28
|larry chaput
|6
|29
|Darryl Fitzgerald
|6
|30
|Michael J.
|6
|31
|Todd Bridgland
|5
|32
|Scott Wilterdink
|5
|33
|Carlos
|4
|34
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|4
|35
|Luke Rhoads
|4
|36
|KurtK26
|4
|37
|captainkirk368
|3
|38
|Drew Becker
|3
|39
|Alex May
|3
|40
|Kalash
|3
|41
|Bruce Summerfield
|2
|42
|Ruth Ward
|1
2017 Overall Standings
|1
|The MMA Manifesto
|32
|2
|Dave K.
|30
|3
|Barry Oh
|29
|4
|Nathan Hickling
|27
|5
|Creamy Goodness
|26
|5
|Paolo Puno
|26
|7
|Craig S.
|25
|7
|don nog jr
|25
|9
|Cameron Walsh
|24
|10
|Emma Savoy
|23
|10
|Todd Bridgland
|23