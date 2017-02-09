The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

The Prelim Breakout Star column continued its winning ways last weekend with Niko Price picking up a big win. Looking to make it a perfect 4-0 in 2017 is a solid 145 lb prospect that we should all keep an eye on.

Rick Glenn

Nickname – The Gladiator

Affiliation – Pura Vida MMA/Roufusport

From – Marshalltown, Iowa

Height – 6‘0“

Weight – 145 lbs (Featherweight)

Record – 18-4-1 (0-1 UFC)

What makes him impressive

I got a chance to see Glenn live at WSOF 5 back in September of 2013. Although he won the fight by decision, I was immediately impressed with his kickboxing and the combination of power and volume that he possessed. Since then, he’s honed it even further, working with a lot of the guys at Roufusport. Now his game doesn’t just look good from distance, but his clinch striking has come a long way as well. Short range elbows and knees to the body have completed the package as a solid standup fighter.

Why he has been overlooked

In Glenn’s UFC debut, he was bested by UFC lightweight division mainstay Evan Dunham by a score of 30-27 on all three judges’ scorecards. While that certainly isn’t a reason to get excited about a new and up and coming fighter, there was plenty to excuse it. Firstly, he took the fight on 12 days notice. Second, he was fighting a more experienced opponent up a weight class from his usual. Despite all of these factors, he still stuffed six of the noted grappler’s nine takedown attempts and took home a Fight of the Night bonus. Shrink his opponents down ten pounds, where Glenn is more comfortable, and he’ll make sure he keeps it on the feet 100% of the time.

What makes this a good match-up

Glenn has already proven that he can stuff the takedowns of superior grapplers with wresting advantages. We can likely credit that to the amount of work he puts in with high level grapplers like Ben Askren. This week he’ll be stepping in with Philipe Nover, a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt known far more for his grappling than his striking. On the mat, this may lean towards Nover. However, should he not be able to get Glenn down, the mismatch will be huge.

