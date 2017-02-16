UFC 208 was, for the most part, a lackluster affair, so it is fitting that its prelims garnered lackluster TV ratings. Sports TV Ratings reports that UFC 208’s prelims, which was headlined by Belal Muhammad taking a decision win over Randy Brown, averaged 874,000 viewers for FS1, 420,000 of them in the coveted 18-49 age bracket.

This number is basically a middle of the pack one for UFC prelims, and probably doesn’t bode well for the PPV buyrate for the pay portion of last Saturday’s card, which saw Germaine de Randamie win a controversial decision over Holly Holm to become the inaugural UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion.