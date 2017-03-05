Alistair Overeem and Mark Hunt had a big battle last night and were rewarded handsomely for it – they both were the top earners at UFC 209.

(info for most main card fighters only at this point – released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and first reported by Brett Okamoto)

Attendance: 13,150

Gate: $2,385,230

Alistair Overeem: $760,000 ($750,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Mark Hunt: $760,000 ($750,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tyron Woodley: $540,000 ($400,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Stephen Thompson: $410,000 ($380,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Rashad Evans: $165,000 ($150,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

David Teymur: $80,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Lando Vannata: $79,500 ($27,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Daniel Kelly: $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)