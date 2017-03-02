The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

The perfect year for Prelim Breakout Star kept rolling last event with a slick first round armbar by Gerald Meerschaert. Now a perfect 5-0, we’ve got a newcomer we are confident will make it 6-0.

Andre Soukhamthath

Nickname – The Asian Sensation

Affiliation – Blackzilians

From – Woonsocket, RI

Height – 5’9“

Weight – 135 lbs (Bantamweight)

Record – 11-3 (0-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

For the lighter weight classes, Soukhamthath has some incredible power and it comes from diverse places. His history with professional Muay Thai makes his kicks and knees deadly, but he’s just as likely to take out his opponents with his hard hands. Last year he took home the CES MMA bantamweight title with a fifth round knockout of Kody Norby with one of the most impressive knees I’ve seen in some time.

Why he has been overlooked

CES MMA is the premier organization in New England for up and coming fighters. They’ve produced UFC fighters such as Charles Rosa, Rob Font and John Howard. However, the organization and the area don’t pull in a lot of national attention for MMA prospects. With more fighters like “The Asian Sensation” popping up every day, you might see that change soon.

What makes this a good match-up

Albert Morales is the perfect kind of opponent for Soukhamthath to showcase what he’s best at. While Morales definitely has some grappling chops, he is certainly a strike first fighter. As a result, the first fight on the UFC 209 card should give us plenty to get on our feet for and should give Soukhamthath plenty of chances to make it his third straight KO.

Record: 110 Wins, 51 Losses, 1 Draw, 2 NC, 3 Did Not Fight (DNF)