Despite heavy opposition from boxing and the Duke vs North Carolina basketball game, UFC 209’s prelims did very well on Saturday night. Sports TV Ratings reports that the event averaged 1.033 million viewers on Fox Sports 1, with 510,000 of them in the 18-49 age demographic.

This is good to see, as the prelims had some very good fights on it (Elkins vs Bektic, I’m looking at you). But whether this translates to a good buyrate for the pay-per-view portion of the event is yet to be seen. However, normally a good prelim TV rating does equal a good PPV buyrate. It would be quite a surprise if that is the case with this card, though.