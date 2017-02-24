UFC 209: Woodley vs Thompson 2
Mar 4, 2017
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC 209: Woodley vs Thompson 2
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
UFC Welterweight Championship:
Tyron Woodley – champion (16-3-1, #1 ranked welterweight) vs Stephen Thompson (13-1-1, #2 ranked welterweight)
Interim UFC Lightweight Championship:
Khabib Nurmagomedov (24-0, #3 ranked lightweight) vs Tony Ferguson (23-3, #3 ranked lightweight)
Middleweights:
Rashad Evans (24-5-1) vs Daniel Kelly (12-1)
Lightweights:
Lando Vannata (9-1) vs David Teymur (5-1)
Heavyweights:
Alistair Overeem (41-15, 1 NC, #4 ranked heavyweight) vs Mark Hunt (12-10-1, 1 NC, #9 ranked heavyweight)
Prelims (FS1 – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Heavyweights:
Marcin Tybura (14-2) vs Luis Henrique (10-2, 1 NC)
Featherweights:
Mirsad Bektic (11-0) vs Darren Elkins (22-5)
Bantamweights:
Iuri Alcantara (33-7, 1 NC) vs Luke Sanders (11-0)
Heavyweights:
Mark Godbeer (11-3) vs Daniel Spitz (5-0)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)
Light Heavyweights:
Tyson Pedro (5-0) vs Paul Craig (9-0)
Women’s Strawweights:
Amanda Cooper (3-2) vs Cynthia Calvill0 (3-0)
Bantamweights:
Albert Morales (6-0-1) vs Andre Soukhamthath (11-3)
Betting Odds