UFC 209: Woodley vs Thompson 2
Mar 4, 2017
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
UFC Welterweight Championship:
Tyron Woodley – champion (16-3-1, #1 ranked welterweight)
Stephen Thompson (13-1-1, #2 ranked welterweight)
Lightweights:
Lando Vannata (9-1)
David Teymur (5-1)
Middleweights:
Rashad Evans (24-5-1)
Daniel Kelly (12-1)
Women’s Strawweights:
Amanda Cooper (3-2)
Cynthia Calvillo (3-0)
Heavyweights:
Alistair Overeem (41-15, 1 NC, #4 ranked heavyweight)
Mark Hunt (12-10-1, 1 NC, #9 ranked heavyweight)
Prelims (FS1 – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Heavyweights:
Marcin Tybura (14-2)
Luis Henrique (10-2, 1 NC)
Featherweights:
Mirsad Bektic (11-0)
Darren Elkins (22-5)
Bantamweights:
Iuri Alcantara (33-7, 1 NC)
Luke Sanders (11-0)
Heavyweights:
Mark Godbeer (11-3)
Daniel Spitz (5-0)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:00 pm Eastern)
Light Heavyweights:
Tyson Pedro (5-0)
Paul Craig (9-0)
Bantamweights:
Albert Morales (6-0-1)**WINNER by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Andre Soukhamthath (11-3)