UFC 209: Woodley vs Thompson 2

Mar 4, 2017

T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 209: Woodley vs Thompson 2

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Welterweight Championship:

Tyron Woodley – champion (16-3-1, #1 ranked welterweight)

Stephen Thompson (13-1-1, #2 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:

Lando Vannata (9-1)

David Teymur (5-1)

Middleweights:

Rashad Evans (24-5-1)

Daniel Kelly (12-1)

Women’s Strawweights:

Amanda Cooper (3-2)

Cynthia Calvillo (3-0)

Heavyweights:

Alistair Overeem (41-15, 1 NC, #4 ranked heavyweight)

Mark Hunt (12-10-1, 1 NC, #9 ranked heavyweight)

Prelims (FS1 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:

Marcin Tybura (14-2)

Luis Henrique (10-2, 1 NC)

Featherweights:

Mirsad Bektic (11-0)

Darren Elkins (22-5)

Bantamweights:

Iuri Alcantara (33-7, 1 NC)

Luke Sanders (11-0)

Heavyweights:

Mark Godbeer (11-3)

Daniel Spitz (5-0)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:

Tyson Pedro (5-0)

Paul Craig (9-0)

Bantamweights:

Albert Morales (6-0-1)**WINNER by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Andre Soukhamthath (11-3)