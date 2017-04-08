UFC 210: Cormier vs Johnson 2

Apr 8, 2017

KeyBank Center

Buffalo, New York

UFC 210: Cormier vs Johnson 2

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship:

Daniel Cormier – champion (18-1, #1 ranked light heavyweight)

Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson (22-5, #2 ranked light heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Chris Weidman (13-2, #5 ranked middleweight)

Gegard Mousasi (41-6-2, #6 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Cynthia Calvillo (4-0)

Pearl Gonzalez (6-1)

Welterweights:

Thiago Alves (26-12)

Patrick Cote (24-10)

Lightweights:

Will Brooks (18-2)

Charles Oliveira (21-7, 1 NC)

Prelims (FS1 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Myles Jury (15-2)

Mike De La Torre (14-6, 1 NC)

Welterweights:

Kamaru Usman (9-1)

Sean Strickland (18-1)

Featherweights:

Shane Burgos (8-0)

Charles Rosa (11-2)

Light Heavyweights:

Pat Cummins (8-4)

Jan Blachowicz (19-6)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Gregor Gillespie (8-0)

Andrew Holbrook (12-1)

Lightweights:

Josh Emmett (10-0)

Desmond Green (19-5)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Katlyn Chookagian (8-1)

Irene Aldana (7-3)

Flyweights:

Jenel Lausa (7-2)

Magomed Bibulatov (13-0)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26)