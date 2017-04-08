UFC 210: Cormier vs Johnson 2
Apr 8, 2017
KeyBank Center
Buffalo, New York
UFC 210: Cormier vs Johnson 2
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
UFC Light Heavyweight Championship:
Daniel Cormier – champion (18-1, #1 ranked light heavyweight)
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson (22-5, #2 ranked light heavyweight)
Middleweights:
Chris Weidman (13-2, #5 ranked middleweight)
Gegard Mousasi (41-6-2, #6 ranked middleweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Cynthia Calvillo (4-0)
Pearl Gonzalez (6-1)
Welterweights:
Thiago Alves (26-12)
Patrick Cote (24-10)
Lightweights:
Will Brooks (18-2)
Charles Oliveira (21-7, 1 NC)
Prelims (FS1 – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights:
Myles Jury (15-2)
Mike De La Torre (14-6, 1 NC)
Welterweights:
Kamaru Usman (9-1)
Sean Strickland (18-1)
Featherweights:
Shane Burgos (8-0)
Charles Rosa (11-2)
Light Heavyweights:
Pat Cummins (8-4)
Jan Blachowicz (19-6)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
Gregor Gillespie (8-0)
Andrew Holbrook (12-1)
Lightweights:
Josh Emmett (10-0)
Desmond Green (19-5)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Katlyn Chookagian (8-1)
Irene Aldana (7-3)
Flyweights:
Jenel Lausa (7-2)
Magomed Bibulatov (13-0)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26)