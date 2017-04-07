Mixed martial arts is never short of drama, and this morning is no exception to that rule. First, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier came in overweight at his morning’s UFC 210 weigh-ins, weighing at 206.2 pounds. However, he was allowed to give it another try, and 2:24 later he weighed the required 205. So, yes, he lost 1.2 pounds in under three minutes somehow. Tomorrow night’s title fight in Buffalo against Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson will remain that – a fight for the title.

Meanwhile, the news wasn’t as good for the third fight from the top of tomorrow night’s card, as the Cynthia Calvillo-Pearl Gonzalez fight has been scrapped. This is due to UFC debutant Gonzalez having breast implants, which are forbidden by the New York State Athletic Commission. Why this wasn’t figured out and dealt with before this late hour is unknown, but Calvillo isn’t a happy camper. No word on what fight will be bumped onto the pay-per-view portion of tomorrow’s card.