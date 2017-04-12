

This past Saturday’s UFC 210 prelims didn’t exactly grab the attention of the average TV viewing public. The event, headlined by Myles Jury vs Mike De La Torre, got the lowest amount of viewers of a PPV prelim in 2017 thus far, averaging just 723,000 viewers (357,000 of them in the key 18-49 demographic), according to Sports TV Ratings.

In fact, these ratings were the lowest for a UFC PPV prelim since UFC 204 back last October. The prelim rating for a PPV doesn’t always correlate to the amount of PPV’s the event sells, so there is still hope for the company that the Daniel Cormier-Anthony Johnson headlined card did some decent sales. Estimates for the sales total aren’t available as of yet.