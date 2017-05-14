It was good to be the heavyweight champion of the world last night in Dallas – Stipe Miocic was the top earner at UFC 211.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Texas athletic commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event, plus Sergio Pettis and Michel Quinones who got paid out his show money despite his fight being cancelled. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info, especially for any fighters that made their UFC debuts at the event.

Attendance: 17,834

Gate: $2,662,645

Stipe Miocic: $690,000 ($600,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Junior dos Santos: $430,000 ($400,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Frankie Edgar: $420,000 ($200,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $270,000 ($115,000 to show, $115,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Eddie Alvarez: $152,500 ($150,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jessica Andrade: $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Demian Maia: $188,000 ($84,000 to show, $84,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

David Branch: $102,500 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jason Knight: $84,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jorge Masvidal: $81,000 ($66,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Dustin Poirier: $74,000 ($59,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Chase Sherman: $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Rashad Coulter: $62,500 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Yair Rodriguez: $57,000 ($52,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

James Vick: $52,500 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Cortney Casey: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Enrique Barzola: $32,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Sergio Pettis: $30,000

Chas Skelly: $27,500 ($25,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Gadzhimurad Antigulov: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Krzysztof Jotko: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Marco Polo Reyes: $18,500 ($16,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Gabriel Benitez: $18,500 ($16,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Joachim Christensen: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jessica Aguilar: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Michel Quinones: $10,000