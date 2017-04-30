UFC 211: Miocic vs dos Santos 2
May 13, 2017
American Airlines Center
Dallas, Texas
UFC 211: Miocic vs dos Santos 2
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
UFC Heavyweight Championship:
Stipe Miocic – champion (16-2, #2 ranked heavyweight) vs Junior dos Santos (18-4, #5 ranked heavyweight)
UFC Women’s Strawweights:
Joanna Jedrzejczyk (13-0, #1 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Jessica Andrade (16-5, #3 ranked women’s strawweight)
Welterweights:
Demian Maia (24-6, #5 ranked welterweight) vs Jorge Masvidal (32-11, #4 ranked welterweight)
Featherweights:
Frankie Edgar (20-5-1, #4 ranked featherweight) vs Yair Rodriguez (11-1, #16 ranked featherweight)
Flyweights:
Henry Cejudo (10-2, #11 ranked flyweight) vs Sergio Pettis (15-2, #10 ranked flyweight)
Prelims (FX – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
Eddie Alvarez (28-5, #10 ranked lightweight) vs Dustin Poirier (21-5, #3 ranked lightweight)
Featherweights:
Chas Skelly (17-2, #12 ranked featherweight) vs Jason Knight (19-2, #33 ranked featherweight)
Middleweights:
Krzysztof Jotko (19-1, #15 ranked lightweight) vs David Branch (20-3, #36 ranked lightweight)
Lightweights:
Marco Polo Reyes (8-3, #51 ranked lightweight) vs James Vick (9-1, #14 ranked lightweight)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:00 pm Eastern)
Women’s Strawweights:
Jessica Aguilar (19-5, #32 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Cortney Casey (6-3, #12 ranked women’s strawweight)
Featherweights:
Jared Gordon (12-1) vs Michael Quinones (8-1)
Heavyweights:
Chase Sherman (9-3, #28 ranked heavyweight) vs Dmitry Poberezhets (24,-5-1, 1 NC)
Featherweights:
Gabriel Benitez (19-6, #25 ranked featherweight) vs Enrique Barzola (13-3-1, #45 ranked featherweight)