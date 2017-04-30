UFC 211: Miocic vs dos Santos 2

May 13, 2017

American Airlines Center

Dallas, Texas

UFC 211: Miocic vs dos Santos 2

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Heavyweight Championship:

Stipe Miocic – champion (16-2, #2 ranked heavyweight) vs Junior dos Santos (18-4, #5 ranked heavyweight)

UFC Women’s Strawweights:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (13-0, #1 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Jessica Andrade (16-5, #3 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:

Demian Maia (24-6, #5 ranked welterweight) vs Jorge Masvidal (32-11, #4 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Frankie Edgar (20-5-1, #4 ranked featherweight) vs Yair Rodriguez (11-1, #16 ranked featherweight)

Flyweights:

Henry Cejudo (10-2, #11 ranked flyweight) vs Sergio Pettis (15-2, #10 ranked flyweight)

Prelims (FX – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Eddie Alvarez (28-5, #10 ranked lightweight) vs Dustin Poirier (21-5, #3 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:

Chas Skelly (17-2, #12 ranked featherweight) vs Jason Knight (19-2, #33 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:

Krzysztof Jotko (19-1, #15 ranked lightweight) vs David Branch (20-3, #36 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:

Marco Polo Reyes (8-3, #51 ranked lightweight) vs James Vick (9-1, #14 ranked lightweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:

Jessica Aguilar (19-5, #32 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Cortney Casey (6-3, #12 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:

Jared Gordon (12-1) vs Michael Quinones (8-1)

Heavyweights:

Chase Sherman (9-3, #28 ranked heavyweight) vs Dmitry Poberezhets (24,-5-1, 1 NC)

Featherweights:

Gabriel Benitez (19-6, #25 ranked featherweight) vs Enrique Barzola (13-3-1, #45 ranked featherweight)

