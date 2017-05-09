The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Well, we got over that lull ladies and gentlemen. And when the UFC taketh away, the UFC giveth right back. This card is loaded with can’t miss fights with big names, but there are also some lesser known fighters that deserve a seat at the table. Here’s one I’m keeping my eyes on.

Rashad Coulter

Nickname – The Daywalker

Affiliation – Octagon MMA

From – Dallas, Texas

Height – 6’0″

Weight – 235 lbs (Heavyweight)

Record – 8-1 (0-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

As with any heavyweight, you can rely on Coulter’s hands to be a point of strength. When he hits people, they go down. However, what separates him from most heavyweights is his movement. The average heavyweight with heavy hands is a plodder; they come forward, look for their opening and unload. Coulter on the other hand, has head movement and faints that open up his shots. His last KO came with a a nice head fake that opened up his power right hand. Look for his movement to be a factor in the big show as well.

Why he has been overlooked

The term can-crusher gets thrown around a bit too liberally. This is especially true in the heavyweight division where finding an opponent for a fighter with a stellar record is not easy. This problem has fell upon Coulter, who has seen mostly guys with few fights or losing records in his career. Heading into UFC 211 will give him a different taste than that, but one he can handle.

What makes this a good match-up

Chase Sherman came into the UFC heavily touted as a wrestler. However, after being outworked by Justin Ledet (a guy with mostly a boxing background), we are left wondering where his strength might lie. After seeing him get clipped by Walt Harris on his last time out, the answer is not on his chin. Unfortunately for him, this is a division where you have to be able to take or avoid a big punch and it doesn’t appear that he will be able to do this against Coulter.

Record: 114 Wins, 52 Losses, 1 Draw, 2 NC, 3 Did Not Fight (DNF)