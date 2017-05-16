This past Saturday’s UFC 211 prelims did great television ratings for the UFC and FX. TV By The Numbers reports that the event, which was headlined by a slobberknocker between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier, averaged 1.148 million viewers. MMA Payout notes that this was the highest rated prelims of 2017, and the highest rated ever shown on the FX Network.

However, while UFC 211 was a stellar card with a solid prelim, it should be noted that FX is in about 10 million more homes than FS1, where the UFC is normally shown.