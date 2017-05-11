Luckily Saturday’s UFC 211 is a stacked card, because it just lost a key matchup off of it’s pay-per-view portion of the event. Ariel Helwani reports that a hand injury has forced Henry Cejudo to pull out of his flyweight fight against Sergio Pettis. No replacement opponent will be sought for Pettis, who will be paid the show portion of his purse if he weighs in successfully on Friday.

David Branch vs Krzysztof Jotko has been bumped up the card to fill the empty slot on UFC 211’s PPV main card. You can check out UFC 211’s updated fight card, fighter scouting reports, our exclusive UFC performance based fighter rankings, and up-to-the-minute betting odds right here.