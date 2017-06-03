UFC 212: Aldo vs Holloway
June 3, 2017
Jeunesse Arena
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
UFC 212: Aldo vs Holloway
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
UFC Featherweight Championship:
Jose Aldo – champion (26-2, #1 ranked featherweight)
Max Holloway – interim champ (17-3, #2 ranked featherweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Claudia Gadelha (13-2, #18 ranked women’s strawweight)
Karolina Kowalkiewicz (10-1, #11 ranked women’s strawweight)
Middleweights:
Vitor Belfort (24-14, #14 ranked middleweight)
Nate Marquardt (35-17-2, #26 ranked middleweight)
Middleweights:
Paulo Borrachinha (9-0, #48 ranked middleweight)
Oluwale Bamgbose (6-2. #44 ranked middleweight)
Welterweights:
Erick Silva (19-7, 1 NC, #29 ranked welterweight)
Yancy Medeiros (13-4, 1 NC, #40 ranked welterweight)
Prelims (FS1 – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Bantamweights:
Raphael Assuncao (24-5, #7 ranked bantamweight)
Marlon Moraes (18-4-1)
Middleweights:
Antonio Carlos Junior (8-2, 1 NC, #34 ranked middleweight)
Eric Spicely (10-2, #27 ranked middleweight)
Bantamweights:
Johnny Eduardo (28-10, #24 ranked bantamweight)
Matthew Lopez (9-1, #33 ranked bantamweight)
Bantamweights:
Iuri Alcantara (34-7, 1 NC, #13 ranked bantamweight)
Brian Kelleher (16-7)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)
Women’s Strawweights:
Viviane Pereira (12-0, #20 ranked women’s strawweight)
Jamie Moyle (4-1. #24 ranked women’s strawweight)
Welterweights:
Luan Chagas (14-1-1, #75 ranked welterweight)
Jim Wallhead (29-10, #75 ranked welterweight)
Flyweights:
Marco Beltran (8-5, #14 ranked flyweight)
Deiveson Alcantara (11-0)