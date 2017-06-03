UFC 212: Aldo vs Holloway

June 3, 2017

Jeunesse Arena

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

UFC 212: Aldo vs Holloway

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Featherweight Championship:

Jose Aldo – champion (26-2, #1 ranked featherweight)

Max Holloway – interim champ (17-3, #2 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Claudia Gadelha (13-2, #18 ranked women’s strawweight)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (10-1, #11 ranked women’s strawweight)

Middleweights:

Vitor Belfort (24-14, #14 ranked middleweight)

Nate Marquardt (35-17-2, #26 ranked middleweight)

Middleweights:

Paulo Borrachinha (9-0, #48 ranked middleweight)

Oluwale Bamgbose (6-2. #44 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:

Erick Silva (19-7, 1 NC, #29 ranked welterweight)

Yancy Medeiros (13-4, 1 NC, #40 ranked welterweight)

Prelims (FS1 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Raphael Assuncao (24-5, #7 ranked bantamweight)

Marlon Moraes (18-4-1)

Middleweights:

Antonio Carlos Junior (8-2, 1 NC, #34 ranked middleweight)

Eric Spicely (10-2, #27 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

Johnny Eduardo (28-10, #24 ranked bantamweight)

Matthew Lopez (9-1, #33 ranked bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Iuri Alcantara (34-7, 1 NC, #13 ranked bantamweight)

Brian Kelleher (16-7)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:

Viviane Pereira (12-0, #20 ranked women’s strawweight)

Jamie Moyle (4-1. #24 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:

Luan Chagas (14-1-1, #75 ranked welterweight)

Jim Wallhead (29-10, #75 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:

Marco Beltran (8-5, #14 ranked flyweight)

Deiveson Alcantara (11-0)